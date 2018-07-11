Newly released video shows what it's like inside the hospital for members of the Thailand soccer team after they were trapped in a cave for weeks.In the video, released by the hospital, five of the boys and hospital staff, all wearing surgical masks, can be seen interacting with each other and celebrating for the camera.The boys are all being monitored for infections and other health concerns after rescue operations concluded on Tuesday with the successful extraction of all 12 boys and their coach."Everyone is strong in mind and heart," Chaiwetch Thanapaisal, director of Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital, said during a news conference on Wednesday.