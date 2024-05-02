Allergists say there's a new way to treat seasonal allergies

If you're suffering from seasonal allergies right now, doctors say medication for other conditions, such as asthma or eczema, can now be used for allergies.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "Difficulty breathing, lots of congestion in my face, sinus congestion, sore throats all the time, a lot of drainage in the back of my throat," said Fresno allergy sufferer Pamela Hays.

Those are just some of the symptoms people may experience before making their way to see Fresno Allergist Dr. A.M. Aminian. He's also noticed a shift in what patients are experiencing lately.

"This year has been an unusual year because we've had quite a few different viruses affecting people. And unfortunately, these viruses go directly into the respiratory tract and affect them," said Dr. Aminian.

He said viruses like RSV have become more frequent for people during this time of year. And patients have had a difficult time understanding the difference between a respiratory infection and allergies.

Thankfully, Doctor Aminian said research has found medicine that treats health conditions such as eczema or hives - can also be used to treat people suffering with allergies.

"We do have these categories of medication that are called biologicals. We have different samples of these and each one of them work very well," said Dr. Aminian.

Doctor Aminian said one injectable can cost upwards of four thousand dollars. Insurance does cover the medication, but he adds, the use of the treatment needs to be justified.

One other common option is the more standard allergy shot.

That's what Hays opted for.

"It's made a tremendous difference," said Hays.

She's been getting allergy shots for about 15 years. She now feels like she can live life without worrying about things that used to activate her allergy symptoms.

"I'm allergic to all the weeds, grasses, pollens, pretty much all animals, and I really have very little problem anymore. I can be out on a windy day, maybe have a little itchy eye but it doesn't last," said Hays.

