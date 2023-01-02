Some Valley families ring in new year with cute additions

A few local families rang in the new year with a new bundle of joy. Let's welcome these New Year cuties!

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A few local families rang in the new year with a new bundle of joy.

Baby Elianna Luna Corona was born at 12:19 Sunday morning at Clovis Community Medical Center. She weighs six pounds and 14 ounces.

Her parents, Erick Corona and Andrea Rivera, say they hope she grows up healthy and that all her dreams come true.

At Sierra View Medical Center in Porterville, the first baby of the year was born at 12:10 Sunday morning.

Dulce Roman Jaimes gave birth to Bonifacio Tellez Roman, who weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces.

He's the second child born in his family and came three days ahead of his due date.

At Kaiser Permanente Fresno's birthing center, Kayana and Justin Flores welcomed their second child, Asher Gray Flores.

He was born at 12:18 New Year's morning, weighing 8 pounds, 10 ounces.