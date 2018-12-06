New York man accused of leaving kids alone in cold car

It happened in Suffolk County.

LAKE GROVE, Suffolk County --
A Suffolk County father is accused of leaving his young children in the car in the cold weather in Lake Grove.

Christopher Evans, 41, was arrested Wednesday after good Samaritans spotted his children in an unlocked SUV.

Police say the 4-year-old girl and 1-year-old boy had been alone for 20-minutes while their father was at a doctor's appointment.

It was 35 degrees out at the time.

Evans was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

He was held overnight and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on December 6.

The children were released to a family member.
