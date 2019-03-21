New Zealand bans all assault weapons after mosque shootings, prime minister says

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand -- Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand is immediately banning assault rifles, high-capacity magazines and "military style semi-automatic rifles" like the weapons used in last Friday's attacks on two Christchurch mosques.Ardern announced the ban Thursday and said it would be followed by legislation to be introduced next month."Today I am announcing that New Zealand will ban all military-style semi-automatic weapons. We will also ban all assault rifles. We will also ban all high capacity magazines. We will ban all parts with the ability to convert semi-automatic or any other type of firearm into a military style semi-automatic weapon," Ardern said in a statement.She said the man arrested in the attacks had purchased his weapons legally and enhanced their capacity by using 30-round magazines "done easily through a simple online purchase."The announcement of the ban comes just six days after a gunman shot and killed 50 people at the two mosques.Police said Wednesday that they believe the gunman was on his way to a third mosque when officers ran him off the road and arrested him. Australian Brenton Harrison Tarrant livestreamed the attack on Facebook and said in his manifesto he planned to attack three mosques.Tarrant, 28, has been charged with murder and is next scheduled to appear in court on April 5. Police have said they are certain Tarrant was the only gunman but are still investigating whether he had support.New Zealand's international spy agency, the Government Communications Security Bureau, confirmed it had not received any relevant information or intelligence before the shootings.