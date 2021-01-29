Meteorologist gets adorable 'interruption' from her toddler on live TV

In the video above, you can see her 10-month-old son, Nolan, crawling onto her leg live on air as Lopez is in the middle of her forecast. She laughs it off like a pro and scoops up baby Nolan for a little on-camera time. "He walks now guys, so I've lost all control."
The video has gotten attention from celebrities including retweets from Elizabeth Banks and Dan Rather who commented, "Sometimes working from home means unexpected cameos."
This is a wonderful compliment from from someone who is on the Mt. Rushmore of broadcasting. It means a lot and made my year. It also means a lot to my “babysitting” husband who was on the hot seat until your tweet came through 😂 @DanRather https://t.co/DYY1ZOTEn1— Leslie Lopez (@abc7leslielopez) January 28, 2021
RELATED | News anchor at ABC 7 Chicago wears glasses on-air to boost daughter's confidence
MORE | Woman goes into labor while taking bar exam