Coronavirus California

WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom to give update on COVID-19, California wildfires and power outages

SAN FRANCISCO -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding a press conference Tuesday at noon to give an update on the coronavirus pandemic and the wildfires burning around California.

We'll be streaming the press conference at noon. Check back to watch live.

Gov. Newsom repeatedly implored Californians last week to avoid intermixing over the holiday weekend. He said progress on California's new four-tier reopening plan was contingent on keeping COVID-19 spread low, and it was up to people to make that happen.

RELATED: Map shows which counties can, can't reopen under Newsom's new 4-tier system

"We saw this a few months back when we started to see progress over an extended period of time. And invariably people said, 'Well, looks like we're out of the woods.' ... We must learn from that recent example and that's why it's more important than ever to be vigilant as we work through the next few months and work through this flu season."

But for many Californians, the coronavirus isn't top of mind Tuesday. Several massive wildfires are still burning around the state, and high winds threaten to only make things worse. PG&E shut off power to nearly 200,000 customers around the state in a PSPS, or Public Safety Power Shutoff. The utility hopes that by shutting off power in the windiest areas, they can avoid sparking new wildfires if power poles are blown over.

MORE: High fire danger triggers PG&E power shutoffs in Sonoma, Napa and Lake counties

The worst of the wind is expected to pass by Wednesday morning, at which point PG&E will inspect its lines for damage and start turning power back on.

Newsom is expected to address the state's already devastating wildfire season in his press conference, as well.
