Jacksonville Jaguars announce plans for 25% stadium capacity, masks in 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Florida -- The Jacksonville Jaguars announced plans Friday to play home games in front of a significantly reduced capacity this fall.Fans in attendance will be required to wear face coverings.The team released details in an email to season-ticket holders, saying it expects about 25% capacity at TIAA Bank Field in 2020 "in compliance with state and local authorities and following CDC social distancing guidelines.""Once the season begins, any future increase in capacity will depend on developments on the health and safety front," the Jaguars said.The stadium's capacity is listed at over 67,000.Baltimore was the first team to announce plans for reduced capacity, saying Wednesday it plans to allow fewer than 14,000 fans at home game at M&T Bank Stadium in 2020.The Jaguars said season tickets will be credited and any payments scheduled for July canceled. Season ticket holders will have the opportunity to apply credited funds toward the purchase of tickets this season or in 2021. Full cash refunds will be made upon request.The Jaguars are working with Ticketmaster to develop a new seating chart that allows for 6 feet of distance between unaffiliated parties. In early August, a new season ticket plan for 2020 will be introduced to existing season ticket members first. Access to tickets will be based on a variety of factors including account tenure.Guests who choose to attend games will have to cover their faces as required by current local guidelines. The stadium also will transition to cashless payment for most purchases, including merchandise and food.Additional hand sanitizing stations will be provided throughout the stadium along with increased directional signage to encourage social distancing.