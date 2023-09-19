DA's office investigating New England fan's death during Dolphins-Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The death of a fan attending Sunday night's game between the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium is being investigated by the Norfolk (Mass.) District Attorney's Office.

According to officials, there was an incident in the 300-level section of the stadium shortly before 11 p.m. ET, and 53-year-old Dale Mooney of Newmarket, New Hampshire, was "in apparent need of medical attention."

After local police and fire personnel arrived, Mooney was transported to a local hospital, where he died shortly before midnight, according to Massachusetts State Police.

A state police spokesman said the DA's office is "investigating the facts and circumstances of the man's death, including the sequence of events prior to the medical incident."

The Norfolk DA says they are awaiting results from the medical examiner's office/autopsy to determine official cause of death. There are currently no criminal charges pending.

Gillette Stadium put out the following statement.

"We are heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of Dale Mooney, a lifelong Patriots fans and 30-year season ticket member, who died while attending last Sunday night's Patriots game. We continue to work with local authorities to assist them with their ongoing investigation. We extend our sincerest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to Dale's family and to all those who are mourning his loss."