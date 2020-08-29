Sports

Former Bulldog Josh Hokit impresses HC Shanahan at San Francisco 49ers training camp

By
The NFL canceled their preseason games making it extremely difficult for undrafted free agents to make the final 53 man roster.

San Francisco 49er fullback Kyle Juszyk is nursing a hamstring strain he suffered this week at training camp.

That gives Fresno State's Josh Hokit the chance to prove himself. As of late, the former Bulldog has been taking all the 9ers fullback snaps.

"With Juszyk pulling his hamstring last week, it's put a lot more pressure on him (Hokit) and he's got to hang and last out there. He's been able to do it, we've been impressed with his toughness, it's tough to do 21 personnel when you only have one fullback. For him not to pull out, and keep going even when he's exhausted to keep going and allowing him to get those reps for the team," says Kyle Shanahan, head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

NFL teams trim their rosters down to 53 players on September 5th.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan francisco 49ersnfl
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43
Brother of Hollywood actress gunned down in Fresno, family wants answers
UPDATE: Man fires at Mariposa Co. deputy, taken into custody
Foster Farms employee at Livingston plant says he's scared to go back
Fresno businesses prepare for changes after Newsom details new plan
Newsom ditches watch list, announces new reopening plan
Wildfires, including South Valley blaze, continue to bring smoke to Valley
Show More
CA COVID prison releases catches victims off-guard
Unemployed CA residents to receive extra $300 per week
Fresno Co. official says rate of COVID-19 infection has plateaued
CA lawmakers OK ban on sale of most flavored tobacco
Classes in Selma canceled Friday after district computer systems hit by ransomware
More TOP STORIES News