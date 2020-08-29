Former Bulldog Josh Hokit impresses HC Shanahan at San Francisco 49ers training camp

The NFL canceled their preseason games making it extremely difficult for undrafted free agents to make the final 53 man roster.San Francisco 49er fullback Kyle Juszyk is nursing a hamstring strain he suffered this week at training camp.That gives Fresno State's Josh Hokit the chance to prove himself. As of late, the former Bulldog has been taking all the 9ers fullback snaps."With Juszyk pulling his hamstring last week, it's put a lot more pressure on him (Hokit) and he's got to hang and last out there. He's been able to do it, we've been impressed with his toughness, it's tough to do 21 personnel when you only have one fullback. For him not to pull out, and keep going even when he's exhausted to keep going and allowing him to get those reps for the team," says Kyle Shanahan, head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.NFL teams trim their rosters down to 53 players on September 5th.