QB&A with David Carr: Derek Carr finding rhythm in New Orleans

FRESNO, Calif. -- Halfway through the NFL season, Derek Carr and the Saints sit in first place in the NFC South.

In this week's QB &A, David Carr looks at how things are starting to gel for his brother.

David also spoke about the dual-threat QB, Taysom Hill, helping the former Bulldog on offense.

