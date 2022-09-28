Bulldogs slide to 3rd in 2022 Nick Watney Invitational

Now dubbed the Nick Watney Invitational, the 59th edition wrapped up Tuesday for the first time at Kings River Golf & Country Club.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Phil Mickelson, Tom Watson and Nick Watney are some of the notable golfers who have won the golf tournament formerly known as the Fresno State Classic.

Now dubbed the Nick Watney Invitational, the 59th edition wrapped up Tuesday for the first time at Kings River Golf & Country Club.

FS sophomore Matthew Sutherland shot a 64 to jump out to a first-round lead, but a 71 in round two meant he had to chase the leaders in the final round. Just two back of the leaders with four to play, Sutherland couldn't convert his many birdie looks and finished with a final round 67.

RELATED: Jessica Hall wins with parents in attendance

At -11 for the tournament, he was the top finishing Bulldog coming in solo fourth.

"I figured I had to make a couple of shots down the stretch and that just didn't happen," he told Action News after his round. "I played well the whole day -- just didn't really get a few putts to go in at the end. I mean, I didn't hit bad putts -- they just didn't go in, so that's kind of just golf."

MEET THE BULLDOG: Jake Bettencourt

A new addition to this year's team Joseph Lloyd, a transfer from Utah, was the next best finisher for FS coming in at -8, solo sixth.

"We got a really good team," Sutherland said. "This is just the start. I'm sure we'll be lifting a few trophies the rest of the season."

Long Beach State lifted this week's trophy shooting a team score of -30, topping second place CSU Fullerton by five shots and third place FS who finished at -22. Beach sophomore Ian Gilligan was a medalist after beating Harry Doig on the second hole of a sudden death playoff. The pair finished the tournament at -14.

Next up for the Dogs is the Wolf Pack Classic in Reno, NV starting on October 10th.