Arts & Entertainment

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban to donate $500k to help fight Australian wildfires

Actress Nicole Kidman and country singer Keith Urban are joining in on the list of celebrities to help firefighters battle the deadly wildfires in Australia.

The couple took to Instagram saying that they will donate $500,000 to the rural fire services.

"Our family's support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia," both couples posted to Instagram. "We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now."



On Saturday, American singer Pink also plans to donate $500,000 to battle the Australian wildfires.

The family of the late "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin also is coming to rescue by rescuing and saving more than 90,000 animals.

The Australian wildfire, raging since September, has taken the lives of 23 people, destroyed more than 1,400 homes and killed or displaced thousands of animals.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityaustraliawildfiredonations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News