Arts & Entertainment

On The Red Carpet takes deep dive into Guillermo del Toro's 'Nightmare Alley'

EMBED <>More Videos

Deep dive into Guillermo del Toro's 'Nightmare Alley'

On The Red Carpet gets to lift the curtain on the process of creating the unique worlds of the stunningly visual movie, "Nightmare Alley" from Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro.

When charismatic but down-on-his-luck Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) endears himself to clairvoyant Zeena (Toni Collette) and her has-been mentalist husband Pete (David Strathairn) at a traveling carnival, he crafts a golden ticket to success, using this newly acquired knowledge to grift the wealthy elite of 1940s New York society. With the virtuous Molly (Rooney Mara) loyally by his side, Stanton plots to con a dangerous tycoon (Richard Jenkins) with the aid of a mysterious psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) who might be his most formidable opponent yet.

"Nightmare Alley" is in theaters now.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviemovie newsotrc
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Le Grand woman charged with 3 counts of murder for deaths of children
New details emerge in killing of mother and grandfather in SE Fresno
DA to pursue death penalty against 3 accused in Fresno mass shooting
Health officials credit vaccine for low COVID rates at nursing homes
Ag leaders working to protect Valley farmworkers during Omicron surge
1 killed, 3 injured in crash on Highway 41 in Fresno County
CA proposal would let older kids get vaccines without parents' consent
Show More
Esmeralda Soria announces run for CA State Assembly
CHP: 1 in critical condition after being hit by car in central Fresno
Laundrie claimed responsibility for Petito's death in notebook: FBI
Fresno man accused of killing dog pleads not guilty
Kamala Harris to discuss wildfire recovery efforts during SoCal visit
More TOP STORIES News