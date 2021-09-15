Regina Hall plays dumped wife at new age retreat in Hulu thriller 'Nine Perfect Strangers'

CHICAGO -- "Nine Perfect Strangers" is a red-hot series about secrets exploding at a new age retreat.ABC7's Hosea Sanders spoke with Regina Hall, who plays a wife dumped after a guru casts a spell on her husband.Nicole Kidman plays the goddess healer who'll do whatever it takes to "reach" those "in need" - like Carmel's husband.This character is something else, she's been through some things, let's just say.Her husband has divorced her and left her and is now very happily married to, as she describes it, a young pretty thing. I think she's having trouble moving forward in her life and she's a bit stuck in the pain and the hurt and the anger.For a while, there were so few roles and the same group of actresses were up for the same thing all the time. Do you see things getting better?I do, I think there's definitely diversity, and more importantly, I think there's diversity behind the camera as well. A lot of networks and studios have the opportunity to tell more stories because they know there's an audience and a platform that's going to be able to say "Oh, I like that, I relate to that."Have you ever had a chance to work here in Chicago?: I did press in Chicago, it was so cold when I got out of the car, with my coat and clothes, I was like, I might be naked and don't know it! Tell me, do I have clothes on? That's how cold it was. I'm not doing this with Chicago in the winter, but I think Chicago is such a beautiful, and incredible, it's such a beautiful city.