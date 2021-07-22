hulu

'Nine Perfect Strangers' trailer debuts exclusively on 'GMA'

By Hayley FitzPatrick, 'Good Morning America'
EMBED <>More Videos

Watch the trailer for Hulu's 'Nine Perfect Strangers'

The official trailer for the upcoming Hulu series "Nine Perfect Strangers" is finally here.

"Good Morning America" exclusively debuted a look at the official trailer on Thursday for the upcoming eight-episode drama, premiering Wednesday, Aug. 18.

The Jonathan Levine-directed series is based on Australian author Liane Moriarty's 2018 bestselling novel of the same name.

In the nearly three-minute trailer for the miniseries, viewers meet Masha (Nicole Kidman), the leader of a 10-day wellness retreat at Tranquillum House that nine strangers visit "to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies."

According to the show's synopsis, "these nine 'perfect' strangers have no idea what is about to hit them."

"You want to get well? You want to heal?" Masha asks the retreat participants in the clip, "Surrender yourself to me."

The star-studded cast of the series also includes Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, Regina Hall, Michael Shannon, Bobby Cannavale, Asher Keddie, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Manny Jacinto, Grace Van Patten and Tiffany Boone.

"Nine Perfect Strangers" is available to stream on Hulu on Aug.18.

Hulu subscription plans start at $5.99 per month, and there is a bundle offer featuring Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthulutelevisionotrc
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
HULU
On The Red Carpet December preview: Upcoming shows, movies
'Candified: Home for the Holidays' features a life-size candy cottage
'Hawkeye' series premieres at special screening in NYC
Spotlight on this year's television hit 'Reservation Dogs'
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Show More
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
More TOP STORIES News