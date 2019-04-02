Crime & Safety

Nipsey Hussle shooting: Police arrest suspect

EMBED <>More Videos

A suspect wanted in the shooting death of Nipsey Hussle was identified by police Monday night.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- Police have arrested the suspect in the shooting death of Nipsey Hussle.

Authorities had identified 29-year-old Eric Holder, as the one who shot the rapper in front of his Hyde Park clothing store on Sunday. Two other people were wounded in the shooting.

Los Angeles County officials Monday detained a person matching Holder's description. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed later Monday afternoon that it was Holder in custody.



Hussle died of gunshot wounds to the head and torso, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

The suspect allegedly fled the scene in a white 2016 Chevy Cruze with California license plate 7RJD742, with an unidentified woman as the getaway driver.

By Sunday night, police had publicly identified Holder as the suspect.



The exact nature of the conflict between Hussle and the suspect was not clear. But Hussle seemed to know he was in the middle of a challenging time. A short time before the shooting was reported, he tweeted: "Having strong enemies is a blessing."



Police said Hussle and the two other victims were standing outside the store in the parking lot when the shooting occurred.

The 33-year-old rapper, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, grew up in Los Angeles. He was nominated for the best rap album Grammy this year for his debut studio album "Victory Lap."

Hussle is survived by two children and fiancee, actress Lauren London, according to AP.

Hussle opened the clothing store in June 2017.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetylos angeleslos angeles countyrapperhomicide investigationcelebrity deathsgun violencehomicideshooting
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chaos erupts, multiple people injured outside Nipsey Hussle vigil
Police identify suspect in Nipsey Hussle shooting
Bay Area woman targeted for speaking Spanish, racist rant caught on camera
Man says he was attacked by DoorDash worker at Denny's
Bay Area chemical engineer charged with trying to poison co-worker to death
HOLY GUACAMOLE!: Closed border may mean end of avocados in U.S.
Some Valley shoppers will see increased sales tax on their receipts
Show More
VIDEO: Clerk disarms robber with shotgun
Video shows man stealing lottery display case from Visalia liquor store
Judge blocks California's high-capacity ammunition ban
Battle over street repair funding brews between city officials
Father gunned down outside his home in Selma
More TOP STORIES News