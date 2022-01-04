u.s. & world

Nirvana 'Nevermind' album baby cover artwork lawsuit dismissed

EMBED <>More Videos

Naked baby on Nirvana album cover sues band, alleging 'child porn'

LOS ANGELES -- A California judge granted a motion to dismiss a lawsuit made by the man who appeared as a baby on the cover of Nirvana's famous "Nevermind" album, CNN reported.

Spencer Elden, now 30, appeared as a naked baby on the cover of the 1991 album.

He sued former members of the band, the photographers and others, claiming the artwork was child porn.

RELATED: Baby from Nirvana album cover now suing band, claiming artwork was 'child pornography

Nirvana filed to dismiss last month, saying Elden's arguments lacked merit.

The judge has given Elden until January 13 to amend his complaint. If he does not, the case will be officially dismissed once and for all.

Please note: The video at the top of this player is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcaliforniachild pornographymusic newslawsuitu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Powerball jackpot up to $610M in Wednesday drawing
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News