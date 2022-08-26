Charges to not be filed against Fresno doctor accused of sexually attacking patient

Charges will not be filed against a Fresno doctor who was accused of sexually attacking a patient.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Charges will not be filed against a Fresno doctor who was accused of sexually attacking a patient.

The woman reported sexual contact by Dr. Tou Vang when she sought treatment in February 2017.

Her state Medical Board accusation claimed he unnecessarily examined her sexual organs, even though she repeatedly asked him to stop.

But as the Medical Board looked into the case, investigators questioned her credibility and said physical evidence seemed to prove some of her claims were false.

He was cleared to keep practicing medicine.

Thursday, prosecutors dismissed the case against Dr. Vang, saying there was insufficient evidence.