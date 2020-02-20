Fresno DA will not seek death penalty against man accused of killing Nick Kauls

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno District Attorney's Office will not seek the death penalty against the man accused of killing 17-year-old Nick Kauls during a robbery spree.
Officials say Joseph Espinoza's young age and lack of criminal history make the death penalty a difficult argument. He is expected to go on trial this June.
Kauls was shot and killed in the Old Fig Garden district. It was the area's first murder in 83 years.
