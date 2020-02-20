Fresno DA will not seek death penalty against man accused of killing Nick Kauls

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno District Attorney's Office will not seek the death penalty against the man accused of killing 17-year-old Nick Kauls during a robbery spree.Officials say Joseph Espinoza's young age and lack of criminal history make the death penalty a difficult argument. He is expected to go on trial this June.Kauls was shot and killed in the Old Fig Garden district. It was the area's first murder in 83 years.