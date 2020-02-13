No injuries after gunshot bullet hits Chick-fil-A at Fashion Fair

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police say a bullet fired from the parking lot hit a window of the Chick-fil-A at Shaw and First, but no one was injured.

Employees at the fast-food restaurant called police at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon after the window was hit.

No one inside the building saw the shooting, but surveillance video showed two vehicles meet in the parking lot between Chick-fil-A and Forever 21, with one passenger from each car getting out and talking.

After one of the passengers got back in the car, they drove towards the Chick-fil-A and someone from the other vehicle fired at the vehicle.

The gunshot missed and hit the restaurant.

Authorities are describing the suspect vehicle as a silver or grey Sedan.
