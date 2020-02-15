No major injuries suffered after fiery crash in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Only minor injuries were suffered after a car accident in southeast Fresno Saturday afternoon.

Authorities responded to a call around 12 p.m. regarding a collision near Kings Canyon and Willow on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say a truck rear-ended the SUV and it turned into a fiery crash.

The westbound lanes on Kings Canyon lanes were shut down for a bit to clean up.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnocar accident
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Sanger
Fresno hit by 3 armed robberies within a few hours
Kings County sheriff's employee arrested for sex crime, harassment
Va. teen accused of killing mother, brother arrested in N.C.
New restaurants open at Cedar and Herndon in northeast Fresno
Man with history of domestic violence to stand trial for Fresno mom's murder
Valley Focus: Girl Scouts have new cookie buyout program
Show More
Pete Buttigieg makes stop at Central Valley
Americans lost $201M to romance scams in 2019, FTC says
Men-only barbershop defends decision to kick woman out
Caroline Flack, former 'Love Island' host, found dead in London at 40
Valley Catholic priest accused of abuse will not face charges
More TOP STORIES News