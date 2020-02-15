FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Only minor injuries were suffered after a car accident in southeast Fresno Saturday afternoon.
Authorities responded to a call around 12 p.m. regarding a collision near Kings Canyon and Willow on Saturday afternoon.
Authorities say a truck rear-ended the SUV and it turned into a fiery crash.
The westbound lanes on Kings Canyon lanes were shut down for a bit to clean up.
No major injuries suffered after fiery crash in southeast Fresno
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News