No sex abuse charges filed against Monsignor Craig Harrison, authorities say

The department began an investigation after a confidential accuser came forward in April, claiming they had been touched inappropriately by the Monsignor between 1987 and 1988.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced Police Department says Monsignor Craig Harrison will not face sex abuse charges.

The district attorney's office and the department concluded that all available evidence and leads had been exhausted.

Officials said they could not file charges by the applicable statute of limitations based on the circumstances of the case.
