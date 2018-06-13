CRIME

No signs of abuse before infant's death, says Aaron Rowe's family

Aaron Rowe is accused of torturing and murdering his newborn baby Peyton at their Visalia home. (KFSN)

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Action News interviewed Aaron Rowe's father Doug in 2012.

More than five years later, he took the witness stand in his son's trial.

Aaron, now 28, is accused of torturing and murdering his newborn baby Peyton at their Visalia home.

An autopsy determined she suffered blunt force trauma to the head, and doctors also noticed she had a variety of broken bones.

Prosecutors have previously said she was continuously abused during her short life.

But Rowe's defense team says no one noticed signs of abuse.

"During the times that you were over at Aaron and Courtney's house, did you ever observe anything that concerned you about Peyton?" Judyanne Rogado asked Doug Rowe. "No, not at all," Rowe said.

"Did you ever notice anything concerning about Peyton's legs or her arms?" Rogado asked Daisy Rowe, Aaron's grandmother. "No." "And how would Aaron treat Peyton from what you saw during those visits?" "He treated her good."

Daisy Rowe saw Peyton frequently before she died.

She said she did not seem to be eating like a healthy baby and that she almost always had her eyes closed, which she thought was unusual.

Rowe's defense team has said that Peyton was not a healthy baby.

In addition to getting Jaundice and being diagnosed with Turner Syndrome, they say she had a bone fragility disease.

Aaron told police about tripping and falling on top of Peyton a few days before she died.

He faces the death penalty if convicted.

His ex-wife Courtney will be sentenced for child abuse in October.
