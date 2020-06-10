Clovis indoor adventure park No Surrender reopens

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local entertainment center has re-opened with new safety precautions now in place.The fun has returned to No Surrender at Sierra Vista Mall in Clovis.Smiling kids like 4-year-old Maddox Ward burned off energy after being cooped up at home."The way they're cleaning here... makes me comfortable enough to where I feel safe letting him run around in here," says Dustin Ward, Maddox's dad.Equipment and games are all sanitized before people arrive and the disinfecting continues on an hourly basis.All of the plastic balls are cleaned before they fill the pit."We've instituted a lot of cleaning procedures. We have temperature screeners. We have foggers designed to kill COVID on contact," says general manager Rick Souza.Visitors have their temperature checked when they arrive.They're also required to use hand sanitizer.Virtual reality games and laser tag equipment are cleaned after they're used.Parents appreciate the extra steps."I've been pretty strict about keeping everyone clean, keeping him locked up inside the house," says Dustin.No Surrender is also limiting the number of people inside to keep families safe. No more than 250 for a place that can hold 850.Only 15 people can play laser tag at one time.Staffers are all wearing masks. They encourage visitors to do the same."It's great to be open again. We know though that the public is a little apprehensive coming back with what's going on so we made surebefore we opened, we took every precaution we possibly could," says Souza.When you order food, it will be delivered to you. And when you leave, the table will be wiped down and disinfected.