California fires from space: NOAA satellite imagery shows Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire, Camp Fire

New satellite imagery from NOAA shows the extent of the devastating Woolsey, Hill and Camp wildfires burning throughout California. (NOAA)

New satellite imagery from NOAA shows the sheer scope of the devastating wildfires burning throughout California.

Time-lapse imagery from the agency's GOES-EAST satellite showed the progression of the smoke plumes from the Woolsey and Hill fires in the greater Los Angeles area. The fires are so close in proximity that, from space, they make one large column of smoke.


The Woolsey Fire, which has charred 14,000 acres, has destroyed homes in Calabasas, Agoura Hills, Malibu and other communities. The nearby Hill Fire has burned 6,000 acres in the Santa Rosa Valley.

Farther north, the plume from the devastating 70,000-acre Camp Fire in Butte County is also clearly visible. That fire has been blamed for five deaths and is estimated to have destroyed thousands of structures in Paradise, a town of 27,000 about 180 miles northeast of San Francisco.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
