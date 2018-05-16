CALIFORNIA

NorCal kids waterboarded, shot with crossbows, DA says

EMBED </>More Videos

A Fairfield mom accused of raising her 10 kids in squalor has been taken into custody, with bail being set at $495,000. (KGO-TV)

by Leslie Brinkley and Amy Hollyfield
FAIRFIELD, Calif. --
Prosecutors say the 10 children who were found living in a squalid Northern California home were waterboarded, hit with crossbows, BBs, kicked and punched.

The children's mother, 30-year-old Ina Rogers, appeared in court Wednesday. She was taken into custody with bail set at $495,000.

Solano County prosecutors included the horrific details in a motion to increase the bail for Rogers, who was charged with nine counts of felony child abuse. She has not entered a plea.

Deputy District Attorney Veronica Juarez wrote that Rogers assisted in the abuse of the children by her husband, Jonathan Allen. Juarez wrote that Rogers dissuaded the children from reporting their injuries, which include broken arms, in order to protect Allen.

The report also states that when police arrived at the Fairfield, California, home to search for a missing 12-year-old, they found nine children huddled together amid filth.

Rogers' family, including her brother and sister, sat in shock during the hearing. As they left court, they were seen sobbing inconsolably.

Police said their 10 children were tortured and sometimes for sadistic purposes. Authorities added that sometimes, the children were shot with a pellet gun and even waterboarded. Both parents denied the allegations and said they are good parents.

"Ina Rogers allowed the tortuous acts to occur for several years...the acts included hot water and biting," said Solano County Chief Deputy District Attorney Sharon Henry.

The 10 children, ages 4 months to 12 years old, are now in the care of Rogers' sister and her mother in Antioch. Neighbors said the grandmother is very loving, taking the children to school and on errands since both parents are in jail.

On Wednesday, the judge indicated that Rogers had tried to contact her children in violation of court orders, which was part of the consideration in setting bail.

Meanwhile, Rogers' husband is speaking out from jail saying authorities have it all wrong. He says his German shepherd puppy caused the mess of feces in the bathroom as seen in pictures released by police. Other pictures show a messy house, but he says it functions well with the older kids caring for the younger ones.

FULL INTERVIEW: Fairfield father accused in child abuse case speaks from jail
EMBED More News Videos

Ina Rogers, the woman accused in a shocking child endangerment case has now been charged with child abuse. Officials say she and her husband are facing multiple charges after it was discovered that her 10 children were living in squalor at the family's Fairfield home.


Police accuse Allen and Rogers of punching, burning and water boarding their 10 children.

"They had normal lives except for being in homeschool. They had a normal life, like I gave my everything to these children -- my everything. The police demonized me all the way down to the names I picked for my children," Allen said.

Allen said the kids have been brainwashed into thinking they were abused.

Allen is being held in jail with bail set at $5.2 million.

The Fairfield mother is expected back in court next week for a preliminary hearing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child neglectchild rescuechild rescuedchildrenpolicechild abusecrimeinvestigation
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CALIFORNIA
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
California becomes 1st state to require women on corporate boards
Lafayette woman missing in Kings Canyon National Park found safe
CA Attorney General arrests and charges 17 adults, including in Fresno, for statewide Apple robbery scheme
Congress takes steps toward protecting consumer data
More california
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News