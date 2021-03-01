golden globe awards

2021 Golden Globes: Norman Lear accepts award for long career in TV

NEW YORK -- Norman Lear accepted the Carol Burnett Award on Sunday at the Golden Globes for his storied career in television, saying he "could not feel more blessed."

The 98-year-old still-working television legend, creator of "All in the Family," "The Jeffersons" and "One Day at a Time, is the third winner of the award that honors "outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen."

Speaking from what appeared to be his home and sitting in an easy chair, Lear praised the woman for whom the award is named.

"I am convinced that laughter adds time to one's life, and nobody has made me laugh harder, nobody I owe more time to, than Carol Burnett," Lear said.

He went on to pay tribute to "a lifetime of partners, performers, associations and creative talents for which I am eternally grateful."

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentaward showstelevisiongolden globe awards
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS
Golden Globe winners 2021: See the full list
Chadwick Boseman wins posthumous award at bicoastal Globes
Chadwick Boseman's widow delivers tearful acceptance speech for Globes win
Golden Globes 2021: Jane Fonda accepts lifetime achievement award
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of 24-year-old woman killed in Madera County searching for answers
1 dead, 2 in critical condition after fight leads to fatal crash in Orange Cove
Father and son reflect on making history with Fresno Fire Department
Two skiers defy death in descent of Yosemite's Half Dome
Alleged DUI driver leads police on slow-speed chase in central Fresno
More than 1,000 people receive COVID-19 vaccine at Atwater high school
Tiger Woods tweets appreciation for tributes
Show More
19-year-old arrested for attempted murder in Merced, police say
Two arrested for stabbing 28-year-old man in Merced, deputies say
2 arrested for possession of child sexual abuse imagery in Madera County, detectives say
Bicyclist hit and killed by truck in central Fresno
Firefighters battle flames at local almond hulling facility
More TOP STORIES News