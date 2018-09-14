North Carolina TV station evacuates because of rising water

EMBED </>More Videos

North Carolina TV station evacuates because of rising water

NEW BERN, North Carolina --
A North Carolina TV station had to evacuate its newsroom in the middle of Hurricane Florence coverage as floodwaters surrounded the building.

Employees at New Bern's WCTI-TV NewsChannel 12 had to abandon their studio for the "first time in history," the station posted Thursday night on Facebook. A spokesperson for the ABC affiliate said roads around the building were flooding.


The station's journalists were out in the weather Friday, reporting on the impact and posting updates to the station's Facebook page.

New Bern is a city along the Neuse River near the Atlantic coast, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northeast of Wrightsville Beach, where Florence made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane at 7:15 a.m. Friday.

"When the conditions in the area intensified suddenly, we made the call to have our news staff evacuate the area and team up with our sister station WPDE in Myrtle Beach to continue covering the storm and providing our viewers with vital, potentially life-saving, information," General Manager Matt Bowman said in a statement posted to the station's website.

Video posted on Twitter showed a meteorologist telling viewers about the evacuation before walking off-screen. A Doppler radar picture in the background that kept rolling amid the silence showed Florence swirling toward the coast.

Just after midnight, the station tweeted that everyone had safely evacuated. "Little rough but we're all out," a tweet said.

The sister station posted photos Friday that showed the New Bern newsroom empty, with standing water on the floor.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hurricane florencefloodingtelevisionu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News