Plans for new low-income housing development underway in north Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Plans are in the works to build a new low-income housing development in north Fresno.A community meeting held on Zoom Thursday night discussed plans for the housing project, which would be built at Shaw and Glenn Avenues on a Christmas Tree lot.Officials say the multi-story building will help those in need in the community with a more affordable place to live.Fresno City Councilman Tyler Maxwell joined the meeting and said he welcomes the new project."What we lack here in the City of Fresno is not housing, but affordable housing. And I must say I'm excited this is going up in my district along the Blackstone corridor," Maxwell said.People who live in the surrounding neighborhoods have voiced their concerns regarding the housing project.Critics say the project will have 128 housing units but only 64 parking spots. They believe the lack of parking will lead to more people parking in neighborhood streets.