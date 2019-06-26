apartment fire

North Fresno apartment fire leaves 2 displaced, $75k in damages

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people are without a home after an apartment unit caught fire in north Fresno Tuesday night.

Crews say the fire started in the upstairs area of an apartment on Sierra Avenue near Blackstone just before 9:30 p.m.

Officials say the fire and smoke caused at least $75,000 in damage to the apartment.

No one was injured. The residents were missing their dogs, but crews were able to locate them, and they are expected to be OK.

Officials believe burning candles started the fire.



