North Fresno DMV closed after water pipe bursts

The California Department of Motor Vehicles is letting customers know the Fresno North field office is temporarily closed for repairs.It says a water pipe burst causing substantial flooding at the office at Blackstone and Sierra.According to DMV, cleanup and repairs are already underway and when the building is deemed safe the office will reopen. A timeline has not yet been given.For those with appointments, DMV says it will contact you to reschedule your appointment.Nearby DMV Field Offices:Clovis: 2103 Shaw Avenue (8 miles away)Fresno: 655 West Olive Avenue (10 miles away)Madera: 1206 Maple Street (24 miles away)Reedley: 58 E. Dinuba Avenue (31 miles away)