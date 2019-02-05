North Texas man killed when e-cig explodes in face: Medical examiner

EMBED </>More Videos

A Texas man died after his e-cigarette exploded in his face.

FORT WORTH, Texas --
A medical examiner says a North Texas man was killed when an e-cigarette exploded in his face.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office reports 24-year-old William Brown of Fort Worth died Jan. 29, two days after a vaporizer pen he was using at an e-cigarette shop in nearby Keller exploded. The medical examiner says shrapnel from the explosion severed his left carotid artery and peppered his skull.

A similar incident also killed a Florida man last May. Officials said 38-year-old Tallmadge D'Elia of St. Petersburg died when his exploding vape pen sent two fragments into his skull. He also suffered burns on about 80 percent of his body. The death was ruled an accident.

SEE ALSO: Houston men burned by e-cigarette explosions suing
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
texas newsvapingexplosionTexas
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Veteran Fresno officer killed after wrong-way crash on Hwy 180
List of closures, chain control and traffic advisories in Central California mountains
State of the Union 2019: When to watch Trump's address
Shocking video shows suspect pushing teenager onto train tracks
DNA helps Orange County identify 10-year-old boy found dead in 1998
Thousands without power in several Central Valley mountain communities
Liam Neeson admits he contemplated racist revenge attack
Woman delivers baby after DUI crash, newborn critical
Show More
School official quits after lying about health insurance to get medical care for sick student
Baseball fan killed after being struck by foul ball in 2018
Snow Day School Schedules
Snow causes dangerous driving conditions, closures of schools and highways
Highways 41,120 through Yosemite close due to heavy snow
More News