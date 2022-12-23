Deputies surprise drivers with cash instead of tickets in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- North valley drivers thought they'd be in trouble this holiday season, but routine traffic stops turned into surprise moments of joy.

For the eighth year in a row, the Madera County Sheriff's Office is bringing cheer to drivers, one presumed ticket at a time.

"Got the $100 from county office here, from the sheriff's office, what a surprise," said Daniel Kim, a driver who was surprised by deputies Thursday morning.

Kim and his family were on their way from Los Angeles to visit Yosemite National Park when they were pulled over for tinted windows.

"I was like, 'I didn't do anything wrong, why am I stopped?" He explained to me, my front window is tinted but then I didn't expect this at all. A one hundred dollar bill," Kim recalled.

That's the exact reaction the Madera County sheriffs deputies were hoping for.

It's all a part of their Operation Random Acts of Kindness.

Dozens of deputies across the county hit the streets on Thursday to hand out $5,000 in cash.

The money was donated by employees of Agriland Farmland.

"It makes me feel great to be able to give a gift and to not issue a citation but to rather give something that they can use later on..it makes me feel great that I can give out a gift like this," explained Deputy Mike Murphy.

Over at the the sheriff's office, staff had extra gifts for kids in the community.

The local business donated $100 bills that were stuffed in an envelope.

The sheriff says their intention is to share the spirit of the holidays.

"A lot of times those community members are down on their luck, or they just need a little bit of sunshine on a cloudy day so this is that great opportunity for them to connect on a personal level outside of your typical law enforcement setting," said Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue.

Now, the drivers can use the cash, not only for gas, but anything that they may want or need, like bills, or even holiday gifts.