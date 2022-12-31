Public works and locals prepare for the latest storm in the North Valley

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- North Valley communities are gearing up for the latest in a series of storms to hit Central California.

Water from the foothills could flow down into some towns very fast, raising concerns of flooding.

The city of Merced put up dozens of plastic barriers near Bear Creek and North Highway 59 to help keep water from flowing out onto roads, and the public works department closed part of Bear Creek Drive.

The waterway nearly flooded back in 2017, and officials are keeping a close eye on it this winter.

"Definitely want to be proactive and stay ahead of it so by having this up whether we need it or not we are definitely in the right place and starting at the right time," Joe Padilla with Merced Public Works said.

The plastic barriers are an investment and an upgrade from the sandbags used in previous years.

The new barriers can be put up in just hours, with minimal labor and time.

"And instead of using crews from all over the city having to work all night they just come out and take care of business really quickly, so really efficiently and I'm really impressed with the operation we have going on right now." mentions Matthew Serratto, Mayor of Merced.

15 miles east of Merced in the small community of Le Grand, people are also preparing for potential flooding.

Mariposa Creek has seen heavy water flow in the past with water reaching peoples' back doors.

Le Grand's Public Works Superintendent James Zarate used to live near the creek when it came close to flooding the area five years ago.

"I think everybody working together kind of diverted the problem but there are some areas of concern but at the same time here in California we definitely are welcoming the rain," James explains,

Farmers are among the most thankful for the wet weather, after years of drought.

"Pennies from heaven like my grandpa always called it. It's absolutely the lifeline for agriculture in the state," said North Valley farmer, Jon Kahl.

Local law enforcement is urging travelers to drive safe this holiday weekend.