Planada community starts food and clothes distribution after floods

The small town of Planada in Merced County is just one of the many communities severely impacted by devastating flooding.

The small town of Planada in Merced County is just one of the many communities severely impacted by devastating flooding.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The skies may be clear today, but many are left to deal with the mess heavy rains left behind.

Farming communities in the North Valley struggle with little to no work.

Over 200 people showed up at the food distribution in Planada on Friday some looking for food, others for clothes.

The small town of Planada in Merced County is just one of the many communities severely impacted by devastating flooding.

"A lot of people haven't been able to go back to work out in the fields. Our agriculture work is very scarce right now because the fields are very damp, a lot of water out there," said Fabi Cervantes, President of Planada In Action.

It's been months, and residents in Planada continue to struggle to find work to provide for their families. A good portion are undocumented workers, who now rely on local organizations to provide food and other necessities.

"There are a lot of people that cannot apply for CalFresh, which is food stamps, so how else are they going to meet their securities at home," explained Cervantez.

Fabi Cervantes partnered with Merced Food Bank and other local community members for the food distribution and plans to continue the weekly event as long as her neighbors need help.

"We weren't able to work because of the rain and the flood, and it's been difficult. I have no job right now," said Josefina Hernandez, Planada farmworker.

Along with farmworkers, long-time residents are struggling too.

Lana Spurlock has lived in Planada for 55 years, her home is now uninhabitable, but she plans to rebuild.

"In this neighborhood, we all look out for each other, and if somebody needs something, we're right there to help them," said Spurlock.

As the clean-up continues, people are reflecting on how to prevent a disaster like this in the future.

"We have never had an issue like this before, never. And I'm not sure if part of that isn't because the creek was filled up with debris, and it overflowed. Otherwise, I don't know if it would have," added Spurlock.

The next distribution will be held sometime next week primarily focusing on clothes.

For more information on future distributions and how you can help, visit Planada En Accion / Planada In Action | Facebook.

For news updates, follow Nico Payne on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.