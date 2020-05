FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The northbound lanes of State Route 99 in Madera have re-opened after a major crash involving a big rig shut them down Monday afternoon.California Highway Patrol officers responded to crash just south of the Fresno River.Officers diverted traffic at Gateway Drive through the city to lead drivers back onto the highway.Further details regarding the cause of the crash or the people involved were not immediately available.Authorities are working to extricate the driver of the big rig, but his condition has not been released.