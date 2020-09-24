Part of NB Hwy 99 closed in Pixley after pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Pixley on Thursday morning.The California Highway Patrol says the person was hit around 4:50 am on Highway 99 just south of Avenue 96.Further details regarding the cause of the collision were not immediately available.Officers have closed the northbound lanes of Highway 99 near Avenue 96 for the investigation. Drivers should expect some delays.