Northbound Hwy 41 and westbound Hwy 18 shut after multiple-car accident

Traffic has been blocked on northbound Hwy 41 and westbound Hwy 18 after an accident that has damaged five cars.One person has been injured.One of the cars involved in the crash hit the crash barrels, which has caused debris to be spread across roadway.The crash started as a solo vehicle accident.That driver hit the crash barrels, at the connector, then veered into other lanes.Cars tried to avoid it, causing a chain reaction. The CHP and Caltrans are hoping to get the roadway open in the next hour.(This story is developing. Please check back for more details).