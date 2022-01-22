4 families displaced after apartment fire in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four families are now without a place to stay following a large apartment fire in northeast Fresno Friday night.It broke out just before 9 pm at the Springs Apartment complex near First and El Paso.Witnesses captured the flames pouring out of the building that housed four units.Firefighters were eventually able to put out the blaze and fortunately, no one was hurt.A cause for the fire is still under investigation.