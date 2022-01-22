4 families displaced after apartment fire in northeast Fresno

EMBED <>More Videos

4 families displaced after apartment fire in NE Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four families are now without a place to stay following a large apartment fire in northeast Fresno Friday night.

It broke out just before 9 pm at the Springs Apartment complex near First and El Paso.

Witnesses captured the flames pouring out of the building that housed four units.

Firefighters were eventually able to put out the blaze and fortunately, no one was hurt.

A cause for the fire is still under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoapartment fire
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Le Grand woman charged with 3 counts of murder for deaths of children
Man shot and killed in central Fresno, police say
New details emerge in killing of mother and grandfather in SE Fresno
DA to pursue death penalty against 3 accused in Fresno mass shooting
2 NYPD officers shot, 1 fatally, responding to domestic violence call
Health officials credit vaccine for low COVID rates at nursing homes
Ag leaders working to protect Valley farmworkers during Omicron surge
Show More
1 killed, 3 injured in crash on Highway 41 in Fresno County
UC Merced to bring back students in stages for in-person learning
CA proposal would let older kids get vaccines without parents' consent
144th Fighter Wing gets glimpse into future with 'robot dog'
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in multi-car crash in Brentwood
More TOP STORIES News