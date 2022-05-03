Man's body found in car in northeast Fresno, police investigating as suspicious death

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man's body was found in a car at a northeast Fresno gas station.Officers responded to the Sinclair gas station on Bullard and First around 4 pm Monday.They found a man in his 30s dead inside the car.Investigators say blood and a bullet casing were also found in the car but it's still unknown if this was a suicide.Witnesses told police the car had been parked at the gas station since around 7 Monday morning.