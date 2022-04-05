Man in critical condition after crash in northeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in critical condition after a crash in northeast Fresno Monday evening.

Fresno police say it happened around 5 pm near Cedar and Sierra.

It is not known what led to the crash at this time.

Police say the man suffered serious injuries and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

Southbound Cedar Avenue from Sierra Avenue will be closed as the investigation continues.

Alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash.
