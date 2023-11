Fresno police have announced the arrest of a suspect linked to a deadly stabbing.

Man arrested for deadly stabbing in northeast Fresno

30-year-old Scott Lawson has been booked into the Fresno County Jail for the murder of 23-year-old Mohamed Abdillahi.

Officers found the victim stabbed several times behind the T-Mobile on Blackstone and Abby Street back on November 17.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Lawson was later identified as a suspect in this crime.

He turned himself into authorities last Friday.