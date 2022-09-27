Brick flies into northeast Fresno home after suspected DUI driver crashes into wall, police say

The homeowner tells Action News that no one was inside the room at the time and nobody in the home was injured.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspected DUI driver is under arrest after smashing through the front yard of a northeast Fresno home and into a brick wall.

The homeowner is shaken but says things could have ended much worse.

Fresno police say the force of that crash caused one of the bricks from the wall to fly into the living room of the home.

The crash happened on Utah and Cedar Avenues just before 7 pm Monday.

Police say the driver was arrested for driving under the influence.