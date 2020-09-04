Multiple cars go up in flames at northeast Fresno dealership

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway to determine how several cars caught fire at a dealership in northeast Fresno on Friday morning.
Firefighters arrived to find several vehicles engulfed in flames at the Lithia Ford on Auto Center Drive near Bullard Avenue around 2 am.
Four cars were severely damaged, and four others had minor damages, officials say.
An arson investigator is reviewing the damage to determine if the fire started under suspicious circumstances. They also plan to review any surveillance footage.
