car fire

Multiple cars go up in flames at northeast Fresno dealership

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway to determine how several cars caught fire at a dealership in northeast Fresno on Friday morning.

Firefighters arrived to find several vehicles engulfed in flames at the Lithia Ford on Auto Center Drive near Bullard Avenue around 2 am.

Four cars were severely damaged, and four others had minor damages, officials say.

An arson investigator is reviewing the damage to determine if the fire started under suspicious circumstances. They also plan to review any surveillance footage.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno northeastfirefresnocar firearson investigation
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR FIRE
Fire sparks after driver crashes into parked car in southwest Fresno
Video: Michigan trooper pulls man from burning truck
Video: Man drags crash victim out of burning car
Video captures troopers pull man from burning tractor-trailer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nurse at Community Regional in Fresno dies from COVID-19 complications
Livingston holds vigil for Foster Farms employees killed by COVID-19
Suspect in Portland shooting killed in struggle with authorities
Popular Fresno taco shop hit by second burglary in 4 months
California lawmakers to conduct emergency audit of EDD
Flex Alert called for Saturday through Monday, amid sweltering Labor Day weekend heat
Houston family's viral eviction story breaks hearts
Show More
Central California coronavirus cases
August jobs report likely to point to a still-slow recovery
Fresno restaurant owners come together to urge lawmakers to help
Madera County man dies of St. Louis Encephalitis Virus - California's first case this year
No charges filed against officers in shootings of unarmed couple at Delano hotel
More TOP STORIES News