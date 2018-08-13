Northeast Fresno home destroyed after catching on fire for second time

A Northeast Fresno home is a total loss after catching on fire for the second time.Firefighters got the call around 1:00 a.m. after neighbors said they saw the fire from over a back fence. When fire crews arrived at the home on San Gabriel and Jackson they said they could see flames coming from the back of the home. It was boarded up and no one was living there.Neighbors said they also heard an explosion during the fire.Bob Van Tassel with Fresno Fire said, "There is a substantial amount of construction debris on the back side of the house, and the dumpster out front, so it could be construction debris."Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire. They believe someone may have broken in and started the fire from the inside.