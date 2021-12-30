2 rescued during house fire in northeast Fresno, officials say

EMBED <>More Videos

2 rescued during house fire in NE Fresno, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters rescued a bedridden victim from a burning home in northeast Fresno.

Crews were called out to the home on Swift and Millbrook around 9:30 Wednesday night.

When firefighters arrived, several people had already evacuated the house.

Fireteams learned there was one more person still inside the home.

Crews rushed in and pulled them out of the house to safety.

The fire was kept to one bedroom and no injuries were reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnohouse fire
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News