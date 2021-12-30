2 rescued during house fire in northeast Fresno, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters rescued a bedridden victim from a burning home in northeast Fresno.Crews were called out to the home on Swift and Millbrook around 9:30 Wednesday night.When firefighters arrived, several people had already evacuated the house.Fireteams learned there was one more person still inside the home.Crews rushed in and pulled them out of the house to safety.The fire was kept to one bedroom and no injuries were reported.