Fresno church holding 'Journey to Bethlehem' experience

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The true story of the birth of Jesus is coming to life in Northeast Fresno.

Friday is the first night of Bethany Church's "Journey to Bethlehem."

It's the 10th year of the nativity production at Maple and Shepherd Avenues.

Live actors and animals will re-create the world of Jerusalem, taking community members through the city and into Bethlehem, to witness the birth of baby Jesus.

Visitors are welcome to drive through the experience, or they can enjoy a free hayride.

"People feel like they're part of the story," says Crystal Nachtigall with Bethany Church. "The story comes to life, the sights, the sounds of that first Christmas. It's immersive. It's interactive. It's fun for the whole family."

Members of the deaf community can take part in a hayride with American Sign Language interpreters.

The inclusive experience is happening at 7 pm.

The "Journey to Bethlehem" runs from 6 pm to 8 pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

It's free for all to attend.