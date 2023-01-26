New northeast Fresno Pilates studio offers unique workout

While BOPPILATES does use the traditional Pilates reformer, the team wanted to add their own twist by adding a treadmill.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're looking for a fun, full-body workout - a new Pilates studio just opened in northeast Fresno.

BOPPILATES has high-energy music, neon lights and equipment not usually seen in Pilates class.

While BOPPILATES does use the traditional Pilates reformer, the mother-daughter team wanted to add their own twist to the workout by adding a treadmill.

"Most Pilates studios don't have cardio machines. Most of the machines are big on strength, flexibility and power," said co-owner Patricia Bopp. "This is based on doing cardio, as well as core and balance."

The 45-minute class is a full-body, low impact workout -- making it perfect for all ages and all fitness levels.

"As we age, our biomechanics, our level of fatigue, our level of strength training and mostly our balance and core has completely been different," Patricia shared. "We always provide the modifications, so it's always a good workout for you."

Patricia has trained with Pilates instructors from all across the country. Alaina is also trained in Pilates and ballet. They've combined all of their favorite techniques to create what is now BOPPILATES.

"When you come in here, you're not just coming in here to work out but you're here to join us, join our community, join our friendship and make a few friends," said Patricia.

The studio has been two and a half years in the making, and the duo is excited they can finally offer the community a new type of workout.

"We are so happy," said Alaina. "We're so blessed that it's all out here and we hope everyone comes in and joins us."

BOPPILATES is located at East Champlain Drive and East Perrin Avenue.

More information about classes and pricing can be found online.

