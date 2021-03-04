road rage

Driver fires shots at vehicle during road rage incident in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver was arrested after a road rage incident in northeast Fresno ended in gunfire on Wednesday.

Fresno police officers were called to Friant Road and Shepherd Avenue just before 2:30 pm because of a conflict between two drivers.

Investigators believe the argument escalated, and one of the drivers shot at the other.

The bullets shattered the driver's window but did not hit the person inside.

The shooter drove off but was hit by another vehicle while trying to get away.

Police say the suspect jumped out of the car and ran. He was later arrested and is now facing charges for assault with a deadly weapon.
